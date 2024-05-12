Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 91.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 284,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,747,000 after acquiring an additional 135,441 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Analog Devices by 5.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 174,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,799 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 4,470.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 18,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 14,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $2.40 on Friday, hitting $207.19. 2,617,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $207.76.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 65.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.17.

Get Our Latest Report on ADI

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.