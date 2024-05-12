Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 1.0% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.09% of Analog Devices worth $87,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,587,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 9.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 79,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 91.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 284,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,747,000 after acquiring an additional 135,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,617,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,344. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $207.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.67 and its 200-day moving average is $189.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.