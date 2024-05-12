Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Down 37.5% in April

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the April 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Tactical Income Fund

In related news, Director Barry J. Cohen sold 7,882 shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $119,018.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Tactical Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIF. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Performance

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AIF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.50. 76,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,237. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $15.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.92%.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

