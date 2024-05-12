Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 138.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,460 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.50.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $3.40 on Friday, reaching $209.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,502,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,642. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.91 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $174.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

