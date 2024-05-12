Ark Trading Down 1.8% Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Ark has a total market cap of $146.75 million and $17.49 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001321 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000967 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003116 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 180,772,036 coins and its circulating supply is 180,772,820 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

