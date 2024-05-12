Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.210-1.270 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Armada Hoffler Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.21-1.27 EPS.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

AHH traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $11.48. 386,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,902. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.17. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.54. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 127.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.59). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 911.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dennis H. Gartman acquired 4,500 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $46,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,491.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,129 shares of company stock valued at $74,291. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

