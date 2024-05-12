ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 67.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

NYSE ARR opened at $19.36 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.58.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $141.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

