Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Lowers Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,714 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 38,609 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,183,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co grew its position in QUALCOMM by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $1,291,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,416 shares of company stock worth $9,804,298 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,702,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,603,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $184.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.48.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

