Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Makes New $397,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 753.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,255,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,428. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.04. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

