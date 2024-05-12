Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Position Reduced by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,270,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,965 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,036,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,681,000 after buying an additional 2,223,331 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,513,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,068,000 after buying an additional 1,990,140 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,825,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,344,000 after acquiring an additional 286,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,005,000 after acquiring an additional 15,085 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.45. The company had a trading volume of 219,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,233. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.09. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $60.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

