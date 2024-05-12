AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $74.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. AvePoint updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

AvePoint Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVPT opened at $8.15 on Friday. AvePoint has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -101.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVPT. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on AvePoint from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Insider Transactions at AvePoint

In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $157,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,351,240 shares in the company, valued at $10,620,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 43,061 shares of company stock worth $343,888 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

