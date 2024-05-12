Axie Infinity Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $6.94 or 0.00011313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.00 billion and $20.61 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011302 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001484 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,322.30 or 1.00006487 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013229 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008813 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003692 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,563,267 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 144,548,819.4543314 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.04710365 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 445 active market(s) with $23,300,238.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.