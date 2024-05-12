Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $303.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.72 and a beta of 0.91. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $175.37 and a fifty-two week high of $329.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $310.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

