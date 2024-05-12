Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Short Interest Update

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, an increase of 85.8% from the April 15th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

BKHPF remained flat at $8.42 on Friday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $8.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.38.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

