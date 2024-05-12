Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Short Interest Update

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, an increase of 85.8% from the April 15th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance
BKHPF remained flat at $8.42 on Friday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $8.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.38.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bank Hapoalim B.M.
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.