Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Short Interest Update

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 159.5% from the April 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,219. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.54. Bank of Ireland Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65.

Bank of Ireland Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.431 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

