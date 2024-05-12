Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bank of Queensland Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKQNY remained flat at $7.90 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.61. Bank of Queensland has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $8.35.

Bank of Queensland Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of Queensland’s dividend payout ratio is 75.18%.

About Bank of Queensland

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

