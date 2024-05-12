Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the April 15th total of 209,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Stock Performance
Shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica stock remained flat at $44.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $44.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.22.
About Basilea Pharmaceutica
