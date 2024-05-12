Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the April 15th total of 209,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Stock Performance

Shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica stock remained flat at $44.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $44.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.22.

About Basilea Pharmaceutica

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. The company offers Cresemba, an intravenous and antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union.

