Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Down 32.8% in April

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the April 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.4 %

BMWYY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,757. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.48. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $39.75 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.5397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is presently 36.96%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BMWYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.