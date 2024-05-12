BMO Capital Markets Trims SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Target Price to $56.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $73.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $105.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.50.

SEDG opened at $49.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.54. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $315.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.97 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director More Avery bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $474,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 194.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

