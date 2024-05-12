Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 88.1% from the April 15th total of 96,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bonterra Resources Price Performance
Shares of BONXF remained flat at $0.17 during trading on Friday. 12,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,919. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16. Bonterra Resources has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.26.
Bonterra Resources Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bonterra Resources
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.