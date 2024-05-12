Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 88.1% from the April 15th total of 96,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bonterra Resources Price Performance

Shares of BONXF remained flat at $0.17 during trading on Friday. 12,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,919. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16. Bonterra Resources has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.26.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

