Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Short Interest Down 32.0% in April

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the April 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 384.0 days.

Bouygues Stock Performance

Bouygues stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.98. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.89. Bouygues has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $40.00.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.29 billion for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.59%.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

