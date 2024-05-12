Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 668,100 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the April 15th total of 446,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 208.8 days.

Brembo Stock Performance

Shares of BRBOF remained flat at $12.30 during trading hours on Friday. Brembo has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11.

Brembo Company Profile

Brembo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells braking systems and components for cars, motorbikes, and industrial vehicles and machinery. It operates through Discs Systems Motorbikes; and Aftermarket Performance Group segments. The company offers various products for car and commercial vehicle applications, including brake discs, brake calipers, side-wheel modules, and braking systems, as well as integrated engineering services for light commercial and heavy industrial vehicles, motorbikes, and racing competitions.

