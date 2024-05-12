Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 668,100 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the April 15th total of 446,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 208.8 days.
Brembo Stock Performance
Shares of BRBOF remained flat at $12.30 during trading hours on Friday. Brembo has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11.
Brembo Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brembo
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Stock Average Calculator
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Brembo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brembo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.