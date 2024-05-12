British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,700 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the April 15th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.4 days.
British American Tobacco Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of BTAFF stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $30.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,789. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $35.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
