British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,700 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the April 15th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.4 days.

Shares of BTAFF stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $30.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,789. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $35.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

