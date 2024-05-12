Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

Brookfield Price Performance

BN stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of 72.51 and a beta of 1.48. Brookfield has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $44.50.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. CIBC upped their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

