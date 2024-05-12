Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Update

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the April 15th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 592,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bunker Hill Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHLL remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Friday. 40,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,071. Bunker Hill Mining has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.

Get Bunker Hill Mining alerts:

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Bunker Hill Mining

mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunker Hill Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunker Hill Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.