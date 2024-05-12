Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the April 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BUKS remained flat at $0.83 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,745. Butler National has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $66.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.96 million during the quarter. Butler National had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 16.05%.

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services.

