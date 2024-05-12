Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CCD)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.80. 61,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,234. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.44. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $24.68.

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

