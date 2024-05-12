Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of CPZ stock traded down 0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 15.73. The stock had a trading volume of 48,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,055. The business’s fifty day moving average is 15.27 and its 200-day moving average is 14.88. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 13.17 and a 1-year high of 16.11.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Herman acquired 16,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 15.55 per share, with a total value of 253,589.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 26,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 416,475.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

