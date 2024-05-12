Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,710 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 32.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.06.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.64. 629,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,971. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $114.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.09 and its 200 day moving average is $95.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

