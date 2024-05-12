China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CARCY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.49. 783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806. China Resources Building Materials Technology has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65.

Get China Resources Building Materials Technology alerts:

China Resources Building Materials Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacture and sale of cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through Cement and Concrete segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Building Materials Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Building Materials Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.