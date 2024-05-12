China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
China Resources Building Materials Technology Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CARCY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.49. 783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806. China Resources Building Materials Technology has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65.
China Resources Building Materials Technology Company Profile
