China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Short Interest Update

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,729,500 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the April 15th total of 30,822,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 182.3 days.

Shares of China Tower stock remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,433. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. China Tower has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14.

China Tower Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction, maintenance, and operation of base station ancillary facilities, such as telecommunications towers and public network coverage in high-speed railways and subways, and large-scale indoor distributed antenna systems.

