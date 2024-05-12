China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Short Interest Update

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,729,500 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the April 15th total of 30,822,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 182.3 days.
China Tower Price Performance
Shares of China Tower stock remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,433. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. China Tower has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14.
China Tower Company Profile
