Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.82-$1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85. Chuy’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.820-1.870 EPS.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chuy’s from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.29.
Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 6.58%. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
