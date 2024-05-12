CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Down 26.6% in April

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,800 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the April 15th total of 163,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CLP Stock Performance

CLPHY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.37. 37,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,377. CLP has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $8.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96.

Get CLP alerts:

CLP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.