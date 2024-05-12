CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,459 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of CME Group by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 188,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,769,000 after acquiring an additional 26,860 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in CME Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $5.15 on Friday, reaching $208.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,838,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.40. The stock has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.73 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus raised their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.80.

Read Our Latest Report on CME

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.