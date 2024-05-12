Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

Shares of CCHGY stock remained flat at $34.11 on Friday. 31 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Coca-Cola HBC Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.5979 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

