Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cochlear Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CHEOY traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,292. Cochlear has a one year low of $73.73 and a one year high of $114.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.73.

Cochlear Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0336 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

