Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,364 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,040,522,000 after acquiring an additional 141,874 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,688,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $687,947,000 after buying an additional 570,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,692,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $644,258,000 after buying an additional 329,278 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Comcast by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,432,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $501,312,000 after acquiring an additional 581,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,879,580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $477,070,000 after acquiring an additional 231,297 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

CMCSA traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.31. 15,227,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,701,356. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20. The firm has a market cap of $154.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

