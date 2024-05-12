Compound Price Down 6.2% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $54.46 or 0.00088916 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $441.96 million and approximately $22.98 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00030951 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00014030 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000137 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42,788.74 or 0.70090030 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,114,667 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,114,660.71912218 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 53.83612722 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 493 active market(s) with $21,420,375.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

