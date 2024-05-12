Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF) Short Interest Up 56.4% in April

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the April 15th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.7 days.
Computer Modelling Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CMDXF remained flat at $8.18 on Friday. 4,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,873. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40. Computer Modelling Group has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $8.18.
Computer Modelling Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Computer Modelling Group
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.