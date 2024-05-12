Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF) Short Interest Up 56.4% in April

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the April 15th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.7 days.

Computer Modelling Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMDXF remained flat at $8.18 on Friday. 4,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,873. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40. Computer Modelling Group has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $8.18.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

