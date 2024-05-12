CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,253,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 704,806 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.57% of CSX worth $390,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in CSX by 450.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $34.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,834,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,123,622. The stock has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.66. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

