CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in CVS Health by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.82. 9,288,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,716,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.78. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $83.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.