Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,405 shares of company stock worth $23,209,645 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,371,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,589,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.44. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

