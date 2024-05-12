Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 4,269 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

NEE stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12,046,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,264,612. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $151.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $78.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

