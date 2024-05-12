Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,424 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 48.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,948,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,588 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 44.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,766,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,900 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,264,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,531,000 after purchasing an additional 900,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Mondelez International by 52.7% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,430,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,660,000 after purchasing an additional 838,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $71.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,363,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,104,562. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.96 and its 200 day moving average is $71.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

