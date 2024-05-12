Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $315.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,255. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $289.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.72. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $321.47.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at $143,433,123.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $330,973.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,591.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,145 shares of company stock worth $12,182,219. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WSM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.19.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

