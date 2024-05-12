Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,598 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.2% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $23,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,403,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 170,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,353,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,135,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,267,000 after buying an additional 35,481 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,509,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,568,603. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The stock has a market cap of $283.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.31.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

