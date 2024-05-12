DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.600-1.670 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $760.0 million-$775.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $766.4 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.60-$1.67 EPS.
DigitalOcean Stock Up 10.2 %
DOCN stock traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,144,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.83. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $51.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.09.
DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $180.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.26 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 0.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DigitalOcean
About DigitalOcean
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DigitalOcean
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.