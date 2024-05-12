DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.600-1.670 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $760.0 million-$775.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $766.4 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.60-$1.67 EPS.

DigitalOcean Stock Up 10.2 %

DOCN stock traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,144,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.83. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $51.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.09.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $180.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.26 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 0.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on DOCN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.78.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

