DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-$1.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $760-$775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $766.79 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.600-1.670 EPS.
DigitalOcean Stock Up 10.2 %
DOCN stock traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.91. 4,144,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.83. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $51.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.09.
DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $180.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.26 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).
