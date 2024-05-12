DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-$1.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $760-$775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $766.79 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.600-1.670 EPS.

DigitalOcean Stock Up 10.2 %

DOCN stock traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.91. 4,144,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.83. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $51.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.09.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $180.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.26 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.78.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

