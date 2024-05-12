Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $341.71 Million Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,305,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 154,295 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $341,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $3,317,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $738,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Owens Corning by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 131,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,491,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Owens Corning by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

OC stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,701. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.70. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $103.65 and a 1 year high of $179.20.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $609,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total transaction of $1,108,783.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,498.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.21.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

