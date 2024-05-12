Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $368.69 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,424,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,444 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.98% of Biogen worth $368,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 105.1% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 882 shares of company stock valued at $202,030 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.50. 655,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.74. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.44 and a 1-year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.46.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

